Diamond adjusts the cap to fit

Power play: Alfie Barbeary reaches out to score for Bath against Newcastle

PICTURE: Getty Images

THE season of good cheer got a kick-start last week with Steve Diamond’s musings about the size of Bath’s squad after Newcastle had been drubbed 40-15. Diamond said his team was always going to struggle “when you come across these big clubs who’ve got 70 players in their squad, and doing a remarkable job fitting them all in the salary cap”.

Diamond knows what he’s talking about. As DoR at Sale he h...