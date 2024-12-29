Cool Handre Pollard levels it up for Leicester Tigers

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard’s last-minute conversion rescued a draw for Leicester Tigers against Harlequins at Twickenham in front of 78,000 fans.

Quins looked like they were on their way to a narrow victory before Tigers replacement prop Dan Cole crashed over the line to set-up Pollard’s game-saving kick to level the match.

Quins had taken a narrow one-point lead into the break after a thrilling first half in which the lead changed hands four times. Wing Cadan Murley’s 70th-minute try looked to have secured the points for Quins but Tigers roared back, with both sides claiming a try bonu...