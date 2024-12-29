Mark McCall: That was horrible and ugly

By Adam Hathaway at The Rec

Thunderstruck Mark McCall urged his Saracens side to get off the canvas after they were handed their worst Premiership defeat by rampant Bath.

McCall’s side were blown away by a perfect storm for Johann van Graan’s men who ran in 10 tries to rack up a 68-10 hammering,

Director of rugby McCall has been down this road with Saracens before late in 2017, when they lost seven on the bounce in the league and Europe, including a 46-14 defeat to Clermont, and ended the season as domestic champions.

That was a different Saracens side to the one which subsided yesterday ...