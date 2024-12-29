Human tractors pull the big bucks

BACK in the early 1990s, the Bristol hooker Mark Regan had a nickname for his tight-five colleague Simon Shaw. “I call him the ‘welded wallet’,” he explained, “because he never buys a drink. If he has any money, he doesn’t expose it to the light.”

This being the season of goodwill, we must be charitable to Shaw – one of the finest players to wear an England shirt in many a long decade, despite spending so much of his career in the shadow of Martin Johnson (who wasn’t so bad himself). Rugby was still amateur when he pitched...