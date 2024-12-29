Sides are coming after us – Dowson

By GARY FITZGERALD

PHIL Dowson concedes his Saints are still struggling to cope with being targeted by rivals desperate to stick one on the reigning English champions.

And he suggests the trouble they have had in defending their title so far has been more mental than physical as Northampton focus on climbing the table with immediate effect following a lacklustre first half to the season.

While they have shone in their opening European battles, Dowson, below, has seen his men blow more cold than hot domestically with the task of trying to retain their Premiership crown sitting heavy ...