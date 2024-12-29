Steward prepares new plan of attack

By PAUL REES

FREDDIE Steward has the safest pair of hands in the Premiership and is now set on finding his feet as an attacking force.

The 6ft 5ins, 24-year old Leicester full-back made an instant impact on the professional game, winning the first of his 35 England caps two years after making his Tigers debut.

He was the England men’s player of the season in 2021-22 and when his club coach Steve Borthwick took over from Eddie Jones as England’s head coach at the end of the year, his international future looked as secure as he was under the high ball.

But since losing ...