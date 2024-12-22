Jack Clement: I’m here to put fear into our opponents

By Gary Fitzgerald

Jack Clement feels the Cherry and Whites are now ripening nicely into a potential top four side and putting real “fear” into the opposition.

The Gloucester flanker, who has become a key figure in the all-round defence and attacking improvement George Skivington’s team have shown this season, hopes his fine club form will lead to senior England recognition in the New Year.

Clement realises consistency and winning more close battles than they lose remain the key to achieving his and the team’s lofty ambitions.

Top Four Ambitions

But the 23-year-old is bullish when it comes ...