Henry Arundell lines up England return

By Sam Jackson

Henry Arundell, one of rugby’s most exciting talents, is poised to join Bath next season from Stuart Lancaster’s Racing 92, opening the door to an England return.

The 22-year-old has been ineligible to represent Steve Borthwick’s national side since last year’s World Cup after he agreed a deal to stay in Paris until 2026.

Arundell will likely receive one of the remaining dual-contracts and is set to join on a two-year deal taking him through until the next World Cup.

He moved to Racing after the demise of London Irish in June 2023 but was allowed to play at the 2023 RWC under...