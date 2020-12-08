Manu Tuilagi Signs With Firma Stella

Sale Sharks and England Rugby legend Manu Tuilagi has signed an exclusive memorabilia partner’s deal with Firma Stella. The company, headed by entrepreneur Peter Johnson sells a full range of 100% authentic autographed sports merchandise, covering rugby, football, F1, cricket, tennis, and golf. This is the first time Tuilagi has entered into such an agreement and means that Firma Stella will be the only company licensed to sell hard to find signed memorabilia from the player.

Etuale Manusamoa Tuilagi, known as Manu Tuilagi, born in Samoa, moved to the UK when he was 15 years old and started playing for Rumney RFC while living in Cardiff. Soon after he moved to England to join the Leicester Tigers academy. Tuilagi made his England debut against Wales on the 6th August 2011.

After becoming one of England’s top players,Tuilagi was named in the British and Irish Lions club for their tour of Australia in 2013. His strong performance with Leicester Tigers led to an England call up for 2019’s Rugby World where he was instrumental in England’s runner’s up ranking.He moved to Sale Sharks in July 2020 after completing a successful stint with Leicester Tiger.

Firma Stella held a signing session with Tuilagi in late October at Cottons hotel near Knutsford in Cheshire. The star signed hundreds of items for the site including number 13 rugby jerseys, lions shirts, rugby balls, boots, photos and a small number of extremely rare one-offs; his worn Rugby World Cup final shirt and his own rugby boots (as worn during the RWC semi-final match when he scored a try against The All Blacks!).

Peter Johnson Said:

“We are proud to welcome Manu into the Firma Stella stable of sports stars represented by the company. Fans now have access to a range of rare and exclusive merchandise which they can buy as collectors or as gifts for others, with complete confidence that they are 100% authentic”

Firma Stella was formed in 2010 by sports mad Johnson, who started on his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of 8 when he managed to sell conkers at car boot sales! He swiftly moved on to Pokémon cards at the age of 10 and was selling autographs by the time he was 12. As a teenager, the young businessman was visiting sports grounds up and down the country collecting signed memorabilia. He then travelled the world, collecting autographs from the world’s biggest icons. On his return he formed Firma Stella in his early 20s; the name literally meaning ‘Star Signing’, a nod to his half-Italian heritage.

The Company sells exclusively online offering fast delivery to a worldwide audience with a selection of high quality framing options. Firma Stella sets itself apart from other autograph companies by taking photos and videos of the stars signing the memorabilia. With such a high predominance of fakes around this is their guarantee that the merchandise they sell is 100% genuine. Every product is supplied with a certificate of authenticity (COA), which has a hologram with a number matching the one attached to the signed item.

As well as Manu Tuilagi, Firma Stella has teamed up with other high profile players and magazine partners including Everton forward James Rodriquez (with whom they have signed a similar deal), Rugby World, 442, The Rugby Paper and The Non-League Football Paper.

