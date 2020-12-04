Dewi Lake told to focus on set-piece if he is to make Test grade

DEWI Lake has been tipped to make the international grade with Wales, but only if he improves his throwing in at the lineout.

The former Wales U20 captain has been in red hot form for the Ospreys with his dynamic ball carrying and raw physicality catching the eye.

It’s come at the same time Wales hookers Ryan Elias, Sam Parry and Elliot Dee have struggled to impress in the Autumn Nations Cup with the experienced Ken Owens out injured.

“Dewi is very physical, but he’s also very young in his hooking journey,” said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

“He’s been converted from a back row into a hooker and is very competitive. We have to help him develop his game in the set-piece because he’s excellent around the park.

“It doesn’t matter what I expect of him – the only thing that matters is what he does. He knows what needs to be done and if he can deliver on that we’ll create the environment to support him.”

A recurring theme for Wales this autumn under head coach Wayne Pivac has been their struggles at the lineout – particularly in the games with Scotland and Ireland.

Lake is still only 21 and has trained and travelled to matches with Wales, but is yet to win a cap.

“Dewi has to balance his throwing consistency versus his aggressive, tenacious competitiveness,” said Booth.

“When he steps into the throwing room, he needs to isolate himself psychologically. That’s a journey that takes years and hours and hours of practice, but he’s going to be a good player for sure. He’s exactly the type of player we need in our squad.”

