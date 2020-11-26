England’s George Ford back at fly-half for trip to Wales

England head coach Eddie Jones has reverted to the 10-12 combination of George Ford and Owen Farrell for their Autumn Nations Cup clash with Wales.

Ford marked his return from an Achilles injury by coming on as a replacement in the 18-7 win over Ireland last week, and has resumed full fitness to be selected at fly-half for the trip to Parc y Scarlets on Saturday afternoon.

Farrell will skipper the side from inside centre nudging Henry Slade to the No.13 shirt, as Ollie Lawrence drops out of the squad completely.

England are looking to go three from three after opening the Autumn Nations Cup with victories owed mainly to dominant displays from the pack.

Jones has left the forwards unchanged as Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler all continue in the front row.

Victory against Wales would ensure England finish top of Group A to set up a place in the final of the competition against the winner of Group B, where unbeaten France currently lead the way.

Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson join Ford in overcoming respective injuries to return to the fold, with the Exeter hooker and Bath full-back named among the replacements.

Jones has opted for a six-two split on the bench also comprising Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Jack Willis and Dan Robson.

Ahead of the match in Llanelli, Jones said: “We’re expecting another tough match, and at the home of Welsh Rugby where the heart and soul of their game is.

“Twelve months ago, Wales were Grand Slam champions and three points from a World Cup final, so we know what they are capable of. “

“We’ve picked the best 23 players for the battle and we’re looking forward to it greatly.”

England team to play Wales in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup (Saturday 4pm, Amazon Prime)

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonathan Joseph, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (capt), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Joe Launchbury, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Jack Willis, 22 Dan Robson, 23 Anthony Watson

