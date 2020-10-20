Eddie Jones names 32-man England squad to take on the Barbarians

England head coach Eddie Jones has named a 32-man squad to face the Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium this Sunday, to be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena.

After a course of two-training camps held at the team’s base at The Lensbury, the likes of Bath hooker Tom Dunn, Saracens wing Ali Crossdale and Worcester’s Ollie Lawrence are all names Jones is set to experiment with in team selection.

While the usual suspects of Tom Curry, Jamie George and captain Owen Farrell also feature, Jones has also selected Alex Dombrandt for England’s first match since their Six Nations win over Wales in March.

Dombrandt is yet to be capped at test level, but did play for England in the same fixture against the Barbarians in 2018 after introducing himself to Harlequins and the Premiership.

The selection of Dunn completes an inclusion for Bath’s front row trio that includes loosehead Beno Obano and tighthead prop Will Stuart.

Jones said: “This is an important game for us and we’re looking forward to getting back to Twickenham and playing rugby.



“We’ve had two really good camps, going back to basics and how we want to play. The Barbarians squad has a rich blend of talent, so this week we’ll be testing ourselves under pressure and looking to take our game to the next level.”

Following the Quilter Cup, which is an uncapped fixture, England will travel to Rome to face Italy in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday 31 October (4.45pm GMT KO). The match is live on ITV.



England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup, returning to Twickenham Stadium for Quilter Internationals against Georgia (Saturday 14 November, 3pm KO) and Ireland (Saturday 21 November, 3pm KO).



They will then face Wales away (Saturday 28 November, 4pm KO) before a placing match at home to determine final position in the competition (Sunday 6 December, 2pm KO).

All Autumn Nations Cup games will be live on Amazon Prime Video.

Eddie Jones has named 32 players to prepare for this weekend's #QuilterCup match against @Barbarian_FC with @JoeMarler also in camp for reconditioning 🌹



Find out more ⤵️#WearTheRose @O2sports — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 20, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Ali Crossdale, Barbarians, Eddie Jones, England, Tom Dunn