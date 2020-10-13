Ealing Trailfinders sign Worcester back row target

EALING have won the race to land Southern Kings flanker Bobby de Wee after Worcester pulled the plug on a deal at the last minute.

De Wee, 26, who played for the Golden Lions before moving to the Kings, was looking for a new club when the Port Elizabeth outfit went into liquidation.

He had been having talks with the Warriors about a move to the Premiership, but Alan Solomons pulled out.

Trailfinders owner Mike Gooley has given the green light for more investment in the playing squad despite no date being agreed for the start of the new Championship season.

Ealing have also signed another South African second rower, Olujare Oguntibeju, who joins fellow countrymen Zach Toerien, Lefty Zigiriadis and Brandon Jewell in moving to west London.

Nigerian-born Oguntibeju, who stands at 6ft 8ins, started playing rugby for his club side Curro Durbanville just 18 months ago after switching from basketball. He had a trial with Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh, but the Trailfinders have won the battle to snap him up and he will join the club’s academy.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Bobby de Wee, Ealing Trailfinders, Southern Kings