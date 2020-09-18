George Ford back for Leicester Tigers Challenge Cup clash

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has welcomed back the trio of George Ford, Tommy Reffell and Jaco Taute for Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Castres.
Ford, Reffell and Taute missed the Premiership win over Northampton Saints last weekend, but come into the line-up with Ellis Genge after derby day delight.
An England pairing of Ford and Ben Youngs slot in to the half-backs, as the midfield sees Taute start outside of centre partner Matt Scott.
Emerging Welshman Reffell returns to match fitness after a knee issue kept him out of Tigers’ past four matches.
The quarter-final marks Leicester’s first European knockout game in four years; the last coming in the Champions Cup semi-final at home to Racing 92 who narrowly progressed to the final with a 19-16 win.
The Top 14 visitors to Welford Road this time around have tasted defeat and victory in the start to their league campaign, unable to maintain their 100% record by losing 22-16 to Stade Francais last Sunday.
Castres are led by scrum-half Rory Kockott who starts alongside Benjamin Urdapilleta in the half-backs.
Florian Vialelle and Thomas Combezou form the midfield while Filipo Nakosi, Geoffrey Palis and Julien Dumora complete the backline as a dangerous back three.
Up front Antoine Tichit is joined in the front-row by Matthew Tierney and Gaetan Barlot while Canada international Tyler Ardron starts at number eight.
Leicester Tigers: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Kini Murimurivalu, 13 Jaco Taute, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Nemani Nadolo, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tom Youngs (capt), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Tomas Lavanini, 5 Calum Green, 6 Harry Wells, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Hanro Liebenberg
Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Nephi Leatigaga, 19 Jordan Taufua, 20 Luke Wallace, 21 Ben White, 22 Zack Henry, 23 Harry Potter
Castres: 15 Julien Dumora, 14 Geoffrey Palis, 13 Thomas Combezou, 12 Florian Vialelle, 11 Filipo Nakosi, 10 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 9 Rory Kockott (capt); 1 Antoine Tichit, 2 Gaetan Barlot, 3 Matthew Tierney, 4 Ryno Pieterse, 5 Hans N’Kinsi, 6 Baptiste Delaporte, 7 Kevin Kornath, 8 Tyler Ardron
Replacements: 16 Pierre Colonna, 17 Julius Nostadt, 18 Wilfrid Hounkpatin, 19 Dorian Clerc, 20 Mathieu Babillot, 21 Maama Vaipulu, 22 Bastien Guillemin, 23 Vilimoni Botitu
