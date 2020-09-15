Will Hurrell takes first step into coaching after retirement

Former Bristol Bears centre Will Hurrell will continue his career in rugby coaching at Plymouth Albion in National One.

The 30-year-old was forced to hang up his boots earlier this year after head trauma in an away match at Leicester Tigers back in January had caused a stroke.

It was a sudden end to Hurrell’s playing career which saw him represent Leicester, London Welsh, Doncaster Knights, Bristol and Bath.

Having been coached by Bristol Bears supremo Pat Lam for the past three years, Hurrell will now forge his own path into coaching as an assistant at Albion who finished sixth in the third tier last season.

As well as working in his capacity as a coach, Hurrell has also ventured into business recruitment with Plymouth Albion managing director Max Venables.

“I’m excited to be moving on and getting into the business world too,” Hurrell told Indy Sunday. “It is an exciting new chapter and I’m lucky that I’m surrounded by people in a similar position who don’t play rugby anymore either by stopping recently or a long time ago.

“I will still have that rugby togetherness and I will still be massively involved within the sport. I am overly excited about the future and anyone who knows me will tell you that when I’m keen on something, I’m overly obsessive.

“I’m not even due to start yet but I want to come in and see the boys. I want to view games from last season, and I know exactly in my head what I can bring to these lads.

“I have been in a similar situation to some of the Albion lads because I dropped down from the Premiership with Leicester and promotion with London Welsh, to National Two with Stourbridge.

“As a club, we want to get into the Championship, and I feel I have a boatload to offer these lads and the club through the route I have taken.”

In an interview with TRP last month, Hurrell revealed he had been in contact with a couple of Championship clubs over a possible coaching role.

A new reality that had yet to catch up with Hurrell still seeming himself as a player.

“It really did hit me when the games started again after the lockdown as I was recovering really well at this stage and doing lots of rehab,” Hurrell added. “I went to a sports bar to watch a match with my missus and a couple of mates and it just hit me.

“I was watching the game and I finally realised that I would never be able to play again, and it really hurt me. That was tough and yes, I had a bit of mini-meltdown – there was tears and I did get upset.

“That was the toughest day, but I bounced back really well and very quickly, I got myself into a good routine. Lo and behold, I now have this really good opportunity at Plymouth Albion, and it has put my life back on track.”

