Free agent Greg Bateman joins Dragons after Leicester exit

Dragons have added prop Greg Bateman to their front row options for the 2020-21 season.

Bateman was one of the five, alongside Manu Tuilagi, Telusa Veainu, Kyle Eastmond and Noel Reid, to reject amended contracts and leave the struggling English outfit in July.

Formerly of London Welsh and Exeter Chiefs, Bateman joins recent new recruits Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Jonah Holmes and Joe Maksymiw at Rodney Parade.

“We’re pleased to welcome Greg to our region and look forward to him making a big impact in our environment,” said Dragons director of rugby, Dean Ryan.

“He is vastly experienced from his time in the English Premiership and he will intensify competition for places up front while helping our young front-row players develop.”

Bateman has made 87 Premiership Rugby appearances, scoring six tries, and will now move to Newport where Champions Cup rugby will be hosted next season.

Only Kyle Eastmond now remains unsigned since rejecting terms at Welford Road, with Tuilagi playing at Sale, Veainu signing on at Stade Francais and Noel Reid making the move to Agen.

