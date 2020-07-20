Leicester Tigers sign Luke Wallace and welcome four more from overseas

Leicester Tigers have announced the signing of five new players to their first team, including former Harlequins flanker Luke Wallace.

Versatile outside backs Kini Murimurivalu, Guy Porter, centre Matias Moroni and wing Kobus van Wyk join Wallace in making the switch to Welford Road.

It is a considerable bolstering of key areas requiring attention by Leicester director of rugby Geordan Murphy and head coach Steve Borthwick, following the departures of Guy Thompson, Telusa Veainu and Manu Tuilagi from their squad the 2020-21 season.

Wallace made 170 appearances for Harlequins in his ten years at the Stoop before departing last summer to sign for Coventry in the Championship.

“Luke is an experienced Premiership campaigner who understands the hard work required to be consistent at this level,” Murphy said.

“He adds a different, unique component to our back row and will challenge our group for positions, to keep it competitive.

“His attitude is brilliant, he wants to be a part of what we are building at Tigers and is a tough, hard-working player who we are looking forward to have here in Leicester.

“Alongside Cyle Brink, we have two quality additions to the back-row ranks here in Leicester.”

The four other additions all come in the backs with Murimurivalu a standout acquisition, after starring for Clermont Auvergne over the past eight seasons.

Citing the club’s previous links with fellow Fijians Seremaia Bai and Seru Rabeni, Murimurivalu has played in each of the last three Rugby World Cups for his country and will have Nemani Nadolo for company in the Tigers back three.

Van Wyk, 28, will also be battling it out for a place on the Leicester wing after swapping New Zealand for England.

The South African, formerly of the Stormers and Sharks, boasts significant experience in Super Rugby and signed for the Hurricanes at the start of the 2020 season.

Porter and Moroni continues the Tigers’ appetite for shopping in the southern hemisphere; the former signing from the Brumbies and the latter, an Argentina international centre, from Jaguares.

Murphy on Murimurivalu…

“Kini is an exciting addition to our squad and someone I am sure will light up the Premiership while representing Leicester Tigers.

“He is not only entertaining in attack but also a physical, strong defensive player and adds a wealth of experience to our side.

“I was fortunate enough to play alongside some talented Fijians at Tigers, who bring just as much to a club off the pitch as they do on it and Kini will be no different from what we saw in our conversations with him.

“Alongside fellow new recruits in the backline, including his international team-mate Nemani Nadolo, and the class we have with the likes of George Ford and Ben Youngs, it is a new-look, promising group of players to work with, who we believe represent what this club is working hard to be about moving forward on this journey.”

Murphy on van Wyk…

“Kobus is a proven finisher with an impressive resume in the southern hemisphere, who we are excited to have join us at Leicester Tigers.

“He is a big, strong and hard-working player with the qualities we are looking for on the pitch and an impressive man who shares the values we have here at the club and are integral to what we are building in Leicester.

“He is a versatile player who adds depth to our outside-back ranks and will arrive in Leicester after finishing up with the Hurricanes, where he has been impressive throughout the Aotearoa competition.

“Kobus will add a point of difference out wide and brings with him valuable experience, which is important and exciting as we build this new look Tigers squad.”

Murphy on Porter…

“Guy has been making waves in Australian rugby since his schoolboy days and joins us from a successful Sydney University outfit.

“He comes highly recommended by Rob [Taylor] and, of what we have seen of him on the pitch, it is exciting to have a player of his promise join the club.

“Our conversations with Guy have been very impressive and he is an impressive young man who is intent on adding to our club and being a part of what we are building here at Tigers.

“He adds versatile depth to our backline and is a player who builds his game on hard work, which is what we are about here in Leicester.”

Murphy on Moroni…

“Matias is an exciting addition to our group here at Tigers and we are looking forward to welcoming him to Leicester.”

“He has carved out an impressive career in the southern hemisphere, as well as featuring as a regular member of the Argentina squad since making his international debut and brings with him a wealth of experience.

“Our conversations with Matias have shown him to be an impressive man, who will contribute to what we are building at Leicester Tigers off the pitch, as well as on the pitch with his work ethic and skillset.

“It’s exciting to confirm his signature and we are looking forward to having him link-up with the new look group we have put together at Tigers, led by a well-balanced coaching group who can get the best out of them and see this club back to where we belong.”

