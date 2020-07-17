Ospreys sign Stephen Myler to back-up Anscombe

Fly-half Stephen Myler has penned a one-year contract with the Ospreys after being released by London Irish.

The veteran place-kicker leaves the Exiles after two seasons, in which he guided Irish back to the Premiership as Championship winners before contributing towards their push for a surprise Champions Cup qualification in 2019-20.

Released at the end of his contract last month by the club who sit two points off sixth place in the Premiership, Myler was quickly persuaded to head to set course for the Ospreys by new coach Toby Booth.

“As soon as I spoke to Toby, someone I know from the Premiership and who is highly respected and regarded, the chance to be involved with the Ospreys was too good a chance to miss,” said Myler, 35.

“I was fortunate to play for so long at Northampton, a place that loves rugby and wants to see its team doing well. The Ospreys have the same kind of feeling and tradition around them.

“The Ospreys have been very successful during my time in rugby and produced some fantastic players down the years, and where the club wants to go is just exciting.

“I’ve always had the feeling of a very proud club which is passionate about rugby, wants to do well and achieve things and I want to be part of that.”

Myler is the holder of European Challenge Cup and Premiership final winners’ medals during his time at Northampton Saints, where he spent more than a decade of his career playing 330 games and scoring 2,655 points.

Ospreys head coach Booth added: “We have identified positions where we need some strength-in-depth and real quality and experience to bolster the squad.

“We felt Stephen would add some real value on the field but also do the same off the field and in the squad environment.

“He will bring vast experience and leadership to our squad and help develop the young 10s we have at the Ospreys.”

