Delon Armitage closing in on surprise move in England

CHINNOR are busy shopping for players with Test experience and are closing in on former England full-back Delon Armitage for next season in National One.

Armitage, 36, has spent the last eight years in France with both Toulon and Lyon having starred for London Irish, where he won 26 caps for England between 2008 and 2012.

Part of Toulon’s domestic-European double-winning in 2013-14, Armitage claimed three Champions Cup final victories and two Top 14 triumphs in four years before switching to Lyon in 2016.

Brought to Le LOU by his former coach at Toulon, Pierre Mignoni, Armitage suffered a serious knee injury in 2018 during the 16-16 draw with Toulouse which disrupted the rest of his time at the club.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Chinnor, Delon Armitage, Toulon