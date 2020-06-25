Leicester Tigers ace Telusa Veainu weighing up future

LEICESTER are braced to lose some players with Telusa Veainu set to lead the exodus.

The New Zealand-born star has become a firm favourite with the Tigers faithful since joining the club from the Melbourne Rebels in October 2018.

Veainu, 29, who has Super Rugby experience with the Highlanders and Crusaders as well as the Rebels, was named RPA Player of the Year in 2018.

The Tongan international, who last year pledged his future to the Tigers amid interest from Northampton, is now weighing up his next move.

The Rugby Paper believes he has got clubs in Japan and France enquiring about him and offers have been made.

Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini, who only joined the Tigers from the Jaguares at the start of the season, is set to leave the East Midlands.

Lavanini, who played for Racing 92, is having talks about a return to the French capital.

Other players could follow as there is believed to be some resentment in the Tigers dressing room about being asked to take pay cuts from next season.

NEIL FISSLER

