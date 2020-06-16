Michael Fatialofa receives warm reception at Worcester’s training ground

Michael Fatialofa has been welcomed back at Worcester Warriors where he is continuing his rehabilitation from a serious spinal injury.

A video posted by the Premiership club shows players and staff gathered at the club’s training ground to receive the lock upon arrival.

Fatialofa was discharged from Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital on June 5, six months after he left the pitch at Allianz Park on a stretcher in January.

And with the Premiership and other sports in Britain given clearance by the government to return to training, Fatialofa will be able to attend the club’s facilities where he will work on his recovery with Worcester head of medical Ryan Kehoe.

Kehoe said earlier this month: “Following a handover from the rehabilitation team at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, we will look to continue to build on the amazing work they have done with Michael.

“His rehabilitation at this stage will focus on improving his general muscular strength, co-ordination and mobility.”

Fatialofa had been on the field for no more than a minute in the match at Saracens when he sustained the injury and was taken to St Mary’s hospital in Paddington, undergoing neck surgery three days later on January 7.

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons voiced his concern after the match.

“It is a massive concern and I’m worried about it, but I haven’t had a report from the hospital,” Solomons told reporters. “The medics have taken all precautions and have done everything possible. We’ve contacted his partner to let her know.”

Tagged Michael Fatialofa, Worcester Warriors