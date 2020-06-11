Sale Sharks plot return to hometown with new stadium plans

Sale Sharks have revealed they are drawing up plans for a new stadium to relocate closer to their hometown.

The Premiership club will be welcoming feedback from supporters as of June 22 on their plans to move 5.5miles to the Crossford Bridge area of Sale.

Aiming to submit planning application by December, the Telegraph is reporting the capacity of the new stadium will be between 8,000 and 12,000 and serve the men’s and women’s teams, as well as hosting other sports.

Sale left Sedgeley Park in Stockport to move to the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford where they have been playing for the past eight years.

A club statement confirmed: “Sale Sharks can today (Thursday) reveal the vision for a return to our hometown of Sale, bringing us closer to our original fanbase and inspiring a new generation of supporters.

“A state-of-the-art stadium is being proposed as part of the early stage vision for Crossford Bridge Community Sports Village in Sale, and we want this to be our new home.

“These exciting plans give us an opportunity to lay down roots and establish an accessible, long-term home for Sale Sharks that we can all be proud of.

“From both our elite men’s and women’s teams to the Sharks Community Trust; being a part of this vision will mean we can have a positive impact in Sale for years to come.”

