New name emerges in overhaul of Gloucester coaching set-up

GEORGE Skivington has emerged as a target for Gloucester who are set to revamp their coaching staff ahead of the resumption of the Premiership.

The former England Saxons second row who played for Saracens, Wasps, Leicester Tigers and London Irish is now part of the Exiles coaching set-up.

The 37-year-old forwards coach is rated as one of the hottest young properties in the Premiership and could form a dynamic young coaching team at Kingsholm with Rory Teague.

Cherry and Whites fans have called for Teague to be given the job that has been vacant since Johan Ackermann moved to Japanese outfit NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

There is understood to be widespread support in the Gloucester dressing room for the pair to be given the chance to bring the good times back to the West Country.

The Rugby Paper reported a fortnight ago that David Humphreys was fighting to save his job. We have been told that the club have no plans to replace him.

Instead some of his duties like recruitment will be taken on by former player Alex Brown.

Former England international Brown, who was Gloucester’s rugby operations manager for six years, has been commercial director since last November.

Meanwhile, we have been told that Corne Fourie, who can play at loosehead prop or hooker, is attracting interest from both Japan and South Africa.

Fourie, 31, is under contract to Gloucester next season but they are unlikely to stop him from moving.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged George Skivington, Gloucester, London Irish