Premiership targets August date for season’s resumption

Premiership Rugby has announced August 15 as the provisional date for the 2019-20 season to resume.

The decision by the PRL board comes after news earlier this week that clubs had been given authorisation to return to training under Stage 1 of the process to get rugby back up and running.

There have been no matches played since March 8 due to the global health crisis, with nine fixtures remaining in the 2019-20 schedule before the play-offs and final can be held.

League organisers have not wilted on their steadfast desire to complete the season as the window for the 2020-21 grows more restrictive.

The August 15 date gives clubs 11 weeks to prepare for the resumption of competitive rugby, by which point Premiership Rugby believe the outlook of the public health crisis will be clear.

Premiership Rugby chief executive, Darren Childs said: “Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday 15 August.

“We won’t take risks with people’s health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to Stage 1, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return.”

Whether all of the remaining nine rounds will be played will be confirmed at a later date, as Premiership Rugby deliberates the format of the season’s resumption.

It carries a major predicament for Newcastle Falcons finances, as they have been promoted from the Championship after a unbeaten campaign but must wait for 2020-21 to hold fixtures and gain matchday revenue.

In March, the club placed its entire playing squad and staff on the government’s furlough scheme.

UK chancellor Rushi Sunak announced last month the government would be extending the scheme until the end of October when the 2019-20 season could feasibly be concluded.

For Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald, the announcement bodes well for clubs who have weathered the storm financially over the past three months.

Describing the news as ‘hugely positive’, he said: “We welcome this news and crucially can now set timeframes in order to maximise our athletes’ readiness for a return to competition when that time comes in August.”

Premiership Rugby | Update on the 2019-20 season “Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday 15 August,” ⁦@premrugby⁩

CEO Darren Childs https://t.co/YgI0I0Le8s — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 5, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Darren Childs, Newcastle, Premiership