Harlequins find tighthead to fill void left by Kyle Sinckler

HARLEQUINS are ready to confirm that they have swooped for Ealing Trailfinders stars Craig Trenier, Jordan Els and Matt Cornish.

The Rugby Paper reported earlier in the year that the trio had been lined up by Quins and Ealing confirmed last week that all three were leaving for the Premiership.

Tighthead Trenier, loosehead Els and hooker Cornish have all caught the eye in the Championship this season, and Quins boss Paul Gustard has been quick to act.

Formerly of Richmond, Trenier will step into the tighthead stock at Quins short of England international Kyle Sinckler following his departure to Bristol Bears.

The 26-year-old began his career with Ulster where he won age grade honours with Ireland before heading to the Richmond Athletic Ground.

Meanwhile, Quins are also looking to strengthen their squad with a third scrum-half as back up for Danny Care.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Craig Trenier, Harlequins