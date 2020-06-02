Five clubs in queue for axed Queensland Reds ace Isaac Lucas

LONDON Irish and Bath are among the clubs who are interested in signing former Queensland Reds fly-half/full-back Isaac Lucas.

Lucas, 21, was last week released by the Reds along with Izack Rodda and Harry Hockings, after they refused to take pay cuts to ease Rugby Australia finances.

Lucas, who is one of four rugby playing brothers, will have the pick of five clubs who are interested in signing him.

Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh and Munster are all looking for a fly-half and have got Lucas in their sights.

Bath have now turned their attentions to Lucas after a host of players turned down the chance of moving to the Rec to replace Freddie Burns.

The trio could be the first of many Aussies to come onto the market in the next few weeks if a new broadcast deal with Fox Sports Down Under isn’t agreed quickly.

NEIL FISSLER

