Premiership and Championship clubs cleared to return to training

The Professional Game Board (PGB) has granted authorisation for Premiership and Championship clubs to return to training.
Comprised of representatives from the RFU, Premiership Rugby, RPA and Championship clubs, the PGB released a statement saying clubs will have to meet a set criteria in order to recall their squads to team activity.
Chair of the PGB, Chris Booy said: “I can confirm that the Professional Game Board which incorporates representatives of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Premiership Rugby, Rugby Players Association (RPA) and Championship Clubs has given provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship Rugby clubs to move to Stage 1: Elite Sport Return to Training Guidance.
“The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start Stage 1 as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training.
“The welfare of the players, management and staff is our only priority, and we look forward to the season resuming when it is safe to do so.”
As the Premier League has spent upwards of £4m in testing to get football clubs back to training, the PGB confirmed clubs will need to operate a controlled environment.
New measures to be adopted include:
As Premiership Rugby stand by their intent to complete the 2019-20 season, they placed no timescale on when they could move to Stage 2 or Stage 3 in their safety plans whereby fixtures will be able to take place.
While Championship clubs can begin preparations for the 2020-21 season.
Tagged Premiership, RFU