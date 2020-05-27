Leicester Tigers to follow up new signing with major overhaul of academy

LEICESTER Tigers are hoping that Harry Potter will cast a magic spell on the wing next season after luring him away from Australia.

Wimbledon-born Potter qualifies for both England and Australia after his parents moved to Melbourne when he was ten.

Potter, who has spent the last four seasons playing for Sydney University where he won consecutive Shute Shields, was recommended by Tigers’ new attack coach Rob Taylor.

Potter, who can also play at outside centre and on the wing, signed for Super Rugby franchise Melbourne Rebels last August. He will arrive in Leicester later this summer.

Meanwhile, The Rugby Paper understands that the Tigers are having a massive clear out of backroom staff, following the departure of chief executive Simon Cohen two weeks ago.

We have been told that one of those leaving will be head of performance pathway and talent identification Ged Glynn, an ally of Cohen.

This comes in the weeks after Andrea Pinchen was promoted to succeed Cohen, ahead of Steve Borthwick’s arrival as head coach on July 1.

NEIL FISSLER

