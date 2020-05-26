Leicester Tigers wing Jonah Holmes makes Dragons move

Dean Ryan’s Dragons have completed the signing of Jonah Holmes on a ‘long-term contract’.

Confirmation of the move, as reported in TRP on April 19, comes one month after Leicester Tigers released Holmes early from his deal at Welford Road.

The Wales international was set to be excluded from selection by Wayne Pivac as he falls under the 60-cap margin which precludes non-Wales based players from the national team.

Capped three times, Holmes will head to Newport after spending the last ten years of his professional career in England with Wasps, London Welsh, Yorkshire Carnegie and Leicester.

Dean Ryan, director of rugby at Dragons, said: “Jonah is a top-class international who is excited to make the move to Wales and join Dragons.

“Jonah has big ambitions, in both the domestic and international arena, and we are pleased that he believes that Dragons is the right fit for him to be able to achieve those goals.”

The 27-year-old holds an impressive tries-per-game ratio, having scored 24 times in 45 appearances for Tigers.

Hoping to translate their record into the PRO14 right under the nose of Wayne Pivac.

“I’m pleased to finalise the move and can’t wait to get started in a new competition and link up with my team-mates,” Holmes said.

“I’ve spoken at length to Dean (Ryan), know the ambition for the future and have seen squad that is being built. I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“My focus is now totally on Dragons, getting integrated into the squad as soon as possible and trying to get my name on that first team sheet.

“I also have aspirations to be part of the Wales set-up going forward, be in the next squad, so the support of the national coaching team throughout this process has been great.

“My thanks also go to Leicester. I’ve had three good years with Tigers, learnt a lot and got on well with everyone. I thank them for their understanding and wish everyone at the club all the best for the future.”

🚨SIGNING | @dragonsrugby are delighted to announce @WelshRugbyUnion international Jonah Holmes signs a long-term deal to join us! 👏



Hit that like for Jonah! 👍



▶️ https://t.co/7LkmvJn4vC#BringYourFire🔥 pic.twitter.com/YeGBiJ3bPV — Dragons 🏉 (at 🏡) (@dragonsrugby) May 26, 2020

