Harlequins move to sign Tyrone Green after quitting Lions

HARLEQUINS are poised to swoop for exciting young Lions winger Tyrone Green after he cancelled his contract with the Super Rugby franchise.

Quins boss Paul Gustard has been busy in the South African market with Andre Esterhuizen moving from the Sharks and Stormers ace Wilco Louw already confirmed.

Gustard also tried to sign the Springbok World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit to replace Chris Robshaw but was turned down earlier this year and Du Toit is expected to move to France even after committing to the Stormers for the short term.

Green, 22, is a utility back who can play full-back, wing, fly-half or centre, but his favoured position has been wing.

The South African U20 international, who plays provincial rugby with the Leopards, made his Lions debut in 2019 and has two tries in 14 appearances. But he was quick to take advantage of SA Rugby’s Industry Salary Plan which gave players a 21-day window to cancel contracts amid the COVID-19 cash crisis.

It is the same clause invoked by Du Toit and Malcolm Marx, who has only just returned home after a sabbatical in Japan but is poised to move to Kubota Spears.

NEIL FISSLER

SA Rugby's Industry Salary Plan (ISP) to deal with the repercussions of Covid-19, introduced a 21-day window allowing players to cancel their contracts with immediate effect.



The following people will leave the Lions: @M_marxi2

Ruan Vermaak

Tyrone Green

Shaun Reynolds@neil9x pic.twitter.com/cTeOL0oAyJ — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) May 15, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Harleqins, Lions, Tyrone Green