Matt Kvesic signs up for second stint at Worcester Warriors

Exeter Chiefs back row Matt Kvesic has agreed a return to where his professional career started by signing for Worcester Warriors.

The Rugby Paper reported on February 2 that Worcester had entered the race for the 28-year-old, after Bristol Bears had considered a move for Kvesic.

But Warriors have concluded negotiations with Kvesic on a ‘long-term contract’ which will see him return to Sixways.

“Obviously I’m very excited about heading back to Worcester, a club which showed faith in me and gave me an opportunity as a 14-year-old,” Kvesic said.

“For me, it’s my hometown club and it’s where everything in terms of senior rugby really started.

“Having the opportunity to go back, working under new coaches and with new team-mates, it’s something that really excites me and I’m looking forward to what the future holds and the challenges ahead.

“I know I am heading back to Worcester a much different and, hopefully, a much improved player from the one that left seven years ago.

“It’s been a massive learning curve for me, full of ups and downs, but I’m determined to do my best for Worcester.

“I’m sad to be leaving Exeter and the Chiefs. It’s a great place to play rugby, fantastic place to live and, from the outset, the club and the supporters have been brilliant with me.

“My first year was a bit up and down, but last season was up there as one of my best years, if not my best. Having the chance to string a number of games together allowed me to find my form and play my best rugby.”

The openside flanker, also capable at No.8, made 63 appearances for Warriors before joining Gloucester in 2013.

A four-year stay at Kingsholm followed where he came into the reckoning with England and claimed four caps under Stuart Lancaster.

The summer of 2017 brought a move to Exeter Chiefs, for whom he started for in the 2018-19 final in the loss to Saracens.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Exeter Chiefs, Matt Kvesic, Worcester Warriors