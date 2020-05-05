Leinster’s Joe Tomane to head to Dragons in the summer

THE DRAGONS are set to continue their recruitment drive by landing Leinster powerhouse centre Joe Tomane on a deal from next season.

Tomane, 30, who is of Samoan and Cook Islander descent, was born in New Zealand but moved to Brisbane as a child and had a spell playing in France before arriving in Ireland.

The former Wallaby has spent the last two seasons playing for Leinster but his contract runs out this summer and is set to leave Leo Cullen’s side.

Meanwhile, the Dragons have now agreed a one-year loan deal for Saracens’ Welsh international Nick Tompkins, as TRP exclusively revealed last weekend.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan moved in for Tompkins after his switch to Cardiff Blues hit the rocks with them demanding he join for two years which Saracens weren’t agreeable to.

Leicester have also announced that Welsh international winger Jonah Holmes has been released from the final year of his deal and the Dragons are set to snap him up as well.

The Rugby Paper first reported a fortnight ago that Holmes was ready to leave Welford Road and the Tigers revealed that they weren’t going to be standing in his way.

NEIL FISSLER

