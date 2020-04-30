Dragons take advantage of rival stalling over move for Saracens’ Nick Tompkins

THE Dragons appear to be nowhere close to ending their plunder of the Premiership as they look to strengthen their side for next season.

As The Rugby Paper reported last week, Leicester Tigers Welsh international winger Jonah Holmes is set to move to Gwent while his Welford Road team-mate Joe Thomas is now also a target.

We also reported that Cardiff Blues’ bid for Saracens star Nick Tompkins had stalled over the length of the contract and now it appears the Dragons are interested in him.

The Blues wanted Tompkins for two years whereas Saracens only want him to leave for a year and Dean Ryan’s side could now move in on the Saracens terms.

The Dragons could also look to snap up Wales fly-half Owen Williams after he has a stint in Japan when his contract with Gloucester runs out later this summer.

Williams, 28, who has had terrible luck with injuries, remains in the plans of Wales boss Wayne Pivac and the Dragons have had a long-term interest in him.

Wasps’ Hammersmith born-lock Will Rowlands, 28, who made his Test debut for Wales in the Six Nations is another potential target.

NEIL FISSLER

