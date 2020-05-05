Canterbury and Adidas lose out to rival as England confirm new kit sponsor deal

Umbro will be the new official kit supplier for England after striking a four-year deal worth £20m to the RFU.

The Umbro brand has beaten Canterbury and Adidas to claim the partnership, and will produce the first kit for England to wear in this autumn’s internationals.

Taking effect from September 1, Umbro will mark their return to rugby having previously produced kit for the three home unions and Ireland during the 1980s, as well as the British & Irish Lions.

From 1984 to 2013, Umbro’s presence within football grew on the global stage as the England national team donned their kit at six FIFA World Cups.

Simon Massie-Taylor, chief commercial officer, England Rugby commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to be entering this new chapter with Umbro as official technical kit partner from September and welcome them into the England Rugby family.

“Umbro has a rich heritage supporting English sports and share our values in dedication to high performance and innovation. We look forward to unveiling the new kit later this year.”

With England’s summer tour of Japan almost certain to be cancelled due to the ongoing global health crisis, the last outing in Canterbury kit appears more likely to have been March’s 33-30 win over Wales in the Six Nations.

Founded in Manchester in 1924, Umbro claimed their return to rugby as a ‘proud moment’.

“The partnership between Umbro and England Rugby from September is a seminal chapter in our history,” Umbro managing director Anthony Little said.

“The first time the England rugby team runs out onto the pitch, wearing the double-diamond logo, will be a proud moment for us, as an English brand.”

Umbro will provide kit for England Men’s teams, Red Roses, Sevens and age grade teams.

From 1 September 2020 @umbro will become our Official Technical Kit Partner after signing a new four-year partnership.



Read more below. — England Rugby (at 🏠) (@EnglandRugby) May 5, 2020

