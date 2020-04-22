Revealed: Saracens make first signings for life in the Championship

SARACENS have been busy snapping up Championship players ahead of spending next season in the second tier.

The Rugby Paper understands they have agreed a two-year deal with United States fly-half Will Hooley from Bedford Blues.

Cambridge-born Hooley, 26, was an England U20 international before switching his allegiances to Uncle Sam.

Hooley, who started his career with Birmingham Moseley, had spells with Northampton Saints and Exeter Chiefs before moving to Goldington Road three years ago.

He was seen at the Saracens training centre before it was closed due to the lockdown along with Trailfinders centre Harry Sloan.

Sloan was a member of the same England U20 World Cup-winning side as Maro Itoje and started his career with Harlequins before moving to Ealing.

Saracens have strengthened their front row with former Bristol, Hartpury and England Students international Alec Clarey from Championship rivals Jersey Reds.

Amongst those heading for the exit at Allianz Park are Test-capped George Kruis (Top League), Ben Spencer (Bath), Liam Williams (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins and Rhys Carre, Scotland wing Sean Maitland (Glasgow/Edinburgh), Wallabies lock Will Skelton (La Rochelle), and USA tighthead Titi Lamositele (Montpellier).

Revered Saracens forwards coach Alex Sanderson told TRP last month he fears captain Brad Barritt could be set to follow.

“The last time I spoke to Brad he didn’t want to finish his career playing in the Championship,” Sanderson told TRP’s Nick Cain. “It is sad that a player who has been so important to us will probably not have the chance to have a testimonial season.

“However, he has business plans and family back in South Africa, so all that has happened this season has rocket-blasted Brad into making decisions about his future.

“We know that George Kruis is going to Japan, and we don’t know if he will be back. All I can tell you is that Schalk Burger was in Japan, and he decided that he wanted to finish his career with Saracens because he enjoyed being at the club.”

NEIL FISSLER

OUT NOW!



Six Nations and Premiership news on the front, spread feature with Wasps head coach @Leeblackett12 inside.



Available here: https://t.co/JBInhKR2ES pic.twitter.com/z2Jdn28Wfn — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) April 19, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Alec Carey, Harry Sloan, Mark McCall, Saracens, Will Hooley