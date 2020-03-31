EXCLUSIVE: Harlequins eye Wigan Warriors star Jackson Hastings

HARLEQUINS are weighing up a move for Super League’s man of steel Jackson Hastings, who is keen to make a cross-code switch.

Quins assistant coach Sean Long, a former League half-back, is keen on the idea of bringing the Wigan Warriors’ scrum-half to the Twickenham Stoop next season.

Great Britain international Hastings, 24, who was born in Australia, would be eligible to play for England through his grandmother.

Gloucester were taking a look at Hastings, but Harlequins are now in pole position but would have to reach an agreement for the final year of his Warriors contract.

Hastings was awarded Super League’s top gong, the Steve Prescott Man of Steel, last October after starring for Salford in reaching the Grand Final.

Scoring eight tries en route to the honour, the 2019 season completed a remarkable turnaround for Hastings after his split from Australia-based club Manly following a reported bust-up with a teammate.

His form led to interest from Wigan, who had agreed a deal in July last year for the former Sydney Rooster to join them in 2020.

But that recent move does not appear to have deterred Premiership clubs, and Harlequins in particular, from pondering an approach.

NEIL FISSLER / Title image: Getty Images

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Harlequins, Jackson Hastings