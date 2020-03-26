Newcastle Falcons place all players and staff on unpaid leave

Newcastle Falcons have placed all players and staff on unpaid leave due to the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The board at the Championship club have written to all staff to explain the necessary action required and asked for their consent to do so.

Leading the Championship by 18 points and one of the PRL’s 13 member clubs, Newcastle stated there is no timeline to when they would be able to lift the furlough period.

“We hope that we will be able to facilitate a return to work once government advice and the business need supports this,” reads Newcastle’s letter to staff.

“However, we must acknowledge the current uncertainty and the constantly developing landscape and we cannot offer any assurances or timescale at this stage.

“The company acknowledges that this is a difficult time for all employees across the country, but the support provided by the government is welcomed and I am sure it will provide some reassurance to you during this difficult time.”

