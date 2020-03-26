Marland Yarde and Jonny May to wing it for Sale Sharks next season?

Marland Yarde is unlikely to be heading to Leicester Tigers next season and remain at Sale Sharks, according to TRP sources.

Yarde was linked last weekend with a club exchange with England winger Jonny May, who is out of contract with the Tigers this summer.

May is yet to agree to terms with the Tigers for beyond his contract which ends in June because we understand he is reluctant to take a pay cut of around £100,000 a year.

Tigers want May, 29, to stay at Welford Road but Steve Diamond’s Sharks, who are looking to replace Chris Ashton after he joined Harlequins, are circling.

Should Sale complete a move for May, capped 56 times by England, he would join an already loaded group of wingers at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Denny Solomona’s long-term deal he signed two years ago will expire in 2022.

While Scotland ace Byron McGuigan, who is tied with Yarde as Sale’s joint-highest tryscorer this season in the Premiership with five, is also contracted along with emerging England U20 star Tom Roebuck.

