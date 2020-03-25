Dallaglio errs towards selecting Maro Itoje as Lions captain for 2021 tour

Three-time British & Irish Lions tourist Lawrence Dallaglio has outlined Maro Itoje as the serious contender for the Lions captaincy.

A winner in South Africa back in 1997, Dallaglio picked his preferred Lions starting line-up and heaped ballast into Itoje’s claim to lead the squad.

The England lock was one of the stand-out members of the Lions pack almost three years ago in New Zealand, when the series finished in a 1-1 draw.

Stating his belief that Itoje would be suited to having Ireland’s James Ryan slot in alongside him in second row, Dallaglio spoke highly of Itoje’s as a candidate for captaincy.

“Clearly the northern hemisphere is packed with wonderful second-row options,” Dallaglio said on The Ruck Podcast which he co-hosts.

“England alone has always had a galaxy of those types of players.

“Obviously we know with the distinction the great Alun Wyn Jones has led previous Lions tours. But really, Maro Itoje is in one shirt I would say. Possibly with the skipper’s armband on, given the powerful antidote that would be to Siya Kolisi’s style of captaincy.

“I think Itoje has just been so good in his position and let’s be honest whoever plays in the second row for the Lions is going to have a massive job on his hands against their opposite numbers.

“That battle will go a long way to winning the series quite frankly.”

The Lions embark on an eight-match tour of South Africa next summer, with the first match coming against the Stormers on July 3, 2021.

Last month TRP reported on the Lions hopes to hold a match against the Barbarians either at Twickenham or Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

A matter head coach Warren Gatland is in support of. But would Gatland feel the same about Dallaglio’s proposed starting line-up.

Lawrence Dallaglio’s starting XV for the British & Irish Lions tour 2021

15 Liam Williams – Wales

14 Josh Adams – Wales

13 Garry Ringrose (Ireland) or Jonathan Davies (Wales)

12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland) or Manu Tuilagi (England)

11 Anthony Watson – England

10 Owen Farrell – England

9 Tomos Williams – Wales

1 Joe Marler (England) or Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

2 Jamie George – England

3 Tadhg Furlong – Ireland

4 Maro Itoje – England, capt

5 James Ryan – Ireland

6 Courtney Lawes – England

7 Tom Curry – England

8 Taulupe Faletau – Wales

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged British & Irish Lions, Lions 2021, Maro Itoje, South Africa, Springboks