Wasps ace Jimmy Gopperth waiting on new deal

Jimmy Gopperth says the decision as to whether he stays on with Wasps next season is out of his hands and will be left to the powers that be.

The New Zealand ace has become a club legend since arriving from Leinster back in 2015, but there are question marks over the next step in his career, and whether he will stay on.

Further doubt has been cast on his position in the side after Wasps snapped up Ryan Mills from Worcester Warriors, but that does not necessarily mean the end for Gopperth.

He has been holding talks with club officials and with the potential to move into coaching being one option, he could be handed a player/coach role for next season and beyond.

However a decision has yet to be made and when quizzed by a fan during a club facebook question and answer session, he put the ball back in the club’s court.

“That’s not up to me, it’s up to the bosses to see if they want me to do that.” he said.

Gopperth has been juggling playing with coaching at Nuneaton Old Edwardians and would no doubt jump at the chance to take up a coaching role with Wasps, if offered.

