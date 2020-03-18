‘He deserves more time to show what he can do’ – Pat Lam on Jake Armstrong

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam has spoken of his belief in Jake Armstrong after signing the prop to a new deal.

The tighthead has been hit by a slew of injuries dating back to last season when he made only four appearances.

But Lam is a big believer in the qualities of the former Jersey Reds and Doncaster front row.

Signing Armstrong to a one-year extension, Lam said: “Jake has been unlucky with injuries during his time at Bristol Bears, but has shown his exciting potential and an excellent, hard-working attitude.

“Because of these qualities, he deserves more time to show what he can do at this level for the Bears.”

The timely boost of a new contract comes as Armstrong returns to full fitness.

But the 26-year-old expects the grind to have only just started to get ahead of John Afoa and Lewis Thiede in the pecking order.

“I’m delighted to extend my stay at Bristol Bears and look forward to continuing to develop my game under Pat Lam and the coaches here at the club,” Armstrong said.

“This club is on an exciting journey and there’s a really tight knit group of boys here who have all bought into what we are trying to achieve.

“For me, now I’m back fully fit, I just need to keep working hard, improving my game, and compete for a place in a world class starting line-up.”

