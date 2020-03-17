Pools panel may be created to decide final league positions

Soccer-style ‘pools panels’ could be convened to determine English National League promotion and relegation issues in the likely event of the season being abandoned.

That scenario moved a step closer following a glut of weekend postponements due to fears over the transmission of coronavirus, and the announcement on Monday by the RFU that all rugby action will be suspended for four weeks.

The chances of National League and lower league club rugby being extended beyond the end of April cut-off date is remote, leaving many clubs in limbo.

The Rugby Paper understands one option would involve panels being convened to judge the results of unplayed matches between now and the end of the season.

Alternatives include accepting current league positions as final or, in cases where the number of matches played are unequal, basing league positions on clubs’ average match points per game.

A fourth option could see the entire campaign being declared void, although that would prove hugely unpopular in the National Leagues with over 80 per cent of matches now played.

Already hard-up clubs will be left counting a huge cost if the season ends now.

Including Saturday’s cancelled game, Nottingham still have five home games to play and their chairman, Alistair Bow, said: “If we lose five home games now, it will be crucifying to us.

“It’s not just the matchday revenue, it’s the knock-on effects when we’re just launching season ticket sales for next season. I’m sat here believing we will not have another game this season and how we might deal with that, so we’ll be looking to the RFU for help.”

Geoff Roberts, rugby manager at National Two North Sedgley Park, said: “As cases of coronavirus increase and more games get called off, the leagues become pointless.

“We work on the basis that our clubhouse is being hired all the time but if all that business gets kyboshed, you’re sat there with nothing. It’s looking grim.”

National One leaders Richmond did not play on Saturday but their 3rd XV was left stranded at Gatwick Airport after their scheduled game at Jersey was called-off.

Director of rugby Steve Hill told The Rugby Paper: “They’d gone through security but the Jersey government issued a directive that only essential travel would be allowed and they were turned back.

“Everyone’s been very bullish up to now, saying games will go ahead, but Wales v Scotland went, along with Sale v Harlequins, and we’ve seen other games called off.

“It’s all up in the air but I just don’t see how the leagues can avoid falling into the same thing.”

NEALE HARVEY

