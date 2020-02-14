Harlequins hunt Ealing Trailfinders front-row trio

HARLEQUINS are poised to make a triple swoop on Ealing Trailfinders’ front row.

Tight-head Craig Trenier, loosehead Jordan Els and young back-up hooker Matt Cornish are all being lined up for moves to the Twickenham Stoop.

Trenier, a former Ulster academy player, was selected in the Championship Dream Team in 2018/19, while at Richmond, and has continued to impress since moving to Vallis Way.

South African Els, 23, came through the Sharks age-grade system before swapping Durban for London in 2018.

England Counties tourist Cornish is only 22, but is one of the longest-serving players in the current squad.

Meanwhile Seb Nagle-Taylor’s fine form for Hartpury in the Championship has had other clubs on red alert.

Neighbours Gloucester and Championship pacesetters Newcastle are keen on the 25-year-old former England Sevens player.

The athletic No.8 has scored three tries in ten league appearances for Hartpury, having scored 21 for Rotherham the season before that in National One.

In National One, Adam Balding has bolstered his Moseley squad with the capture of three players with Premiership and Championship experience.

Former England U20 hooker Beck Cutting joins on a dual registration deal from Worcester, having recently he had spells at Bishop’s Stortford and Hartpury.

Winger Chester Duff arrives from Ealing, centre James Forrester from Hartpury, both for the remainder of the season.

Balding said: “We are now two thirds of the way into the season and some of our players have played every minute of every game and that takes its toll. I am delighted to bring in these three quality players.”

