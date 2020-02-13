Ben Youngs told to take pay cut if he wants to stay at Leicester

BEN YOUNGS has been given a chance to extend his Leicester Tigers career after being offered a new contract by the Premiership strugglers.

Youngs, who was dropped by England for last Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash in Scotland, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The British Lions star, 30, who helped England reach the World Cup final in Japan, has had an offer from French outfit Toulouse to switch to the Top 14 in the summer.

He is reluctant to leave Welford Road and can stay so long as he agrees to take a six-figure pay cut to do so.

Youngs is set for more talks with the Tigers who told him a few weeks ago that he would need to accept £100,000 less as they look to beef up their pack.

Toulouse not the only French club in for Wasps’ Flament

WASPS flanker Thibaud Flament has got a couple more offers from his native France to quit the Ricoh Arena at the end of the season.

Blindside reported last week that Paris-born Flament is wanted by Toulouse but it seems that Lyon and La Rochelle are also taking a look at him.

They both have money to spend on a flanker and have been impressed by Flament who helped Wasps reach the Premiership 7s final last August.

The former Loughborough University’s fifth team’s fly-half is set to weigh up all of the offers before deciding on his future.

NEIL FISSLER

