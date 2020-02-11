WRU target homecoming for two Welsh exiles currently in the Premiership

TOMMY Reffell and Mat Protheroe have emerged as the latest England-based exiles to be targeted by the Wales.

The WRU and the country’s four regions have made it a priority to add to the playing numbers in Wales by bringing Welsh-qualified players home.

Liam Williams has already signed for Scarlets while Sam Costelow (Scarlets) and Sam Moore (Cardiff Blues) have also agreed deals for next season.

New Wales star and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is a target for all four Welsh regions while Leicester midfielder Joe Thomas has been speaking to both the Dragons and Scarlets.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb has also returned from Toulon in France to join the Ospreys.

Reffell and Protheroe are next on the list with the Ospreys keen on both players. Blindside Reffell is a former Wales U20 captain and has become a regular in Leicester’s match day 23.

Wanted: Leicester Tigers flanker Tommy Reffell. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Swansea-born Protheroe is a former England U20 international and can play fly-half, wing or full-back. His Bristol contract expires at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old began his career at Gloucester before moving to Bristol where he has established himself as a first-choice player under Pat Lam.

Both Reffell and Protheroe are uncapped at senior level meaning under the WRU selection policy they could play outside of Wales and remain eligible for the national side.

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies’ proposed move to Bath has hit the rocks with Saracens’ Ben Spencer now a big target for the West Country giants. Davies’ Ospreys contract expires at the end of the season and he is surplus to requirements at the Liberty Stadium.

STEFFAN THOMAS

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Mat Protheroe, Tommy Reffell, Wales, Wayne Pivac