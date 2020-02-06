Homegrown Jamie Blamire becomes latest player to commit to Newcastle

Hooker Jamie Blamire has become the latest Newcastle Falcons player to agree a new two-year contract extension with the Championship leaders.

The 22-year-old has scored six tries in his 14 appearances this season, as Falcons appear assured of a return to the Premiership following Coventry’s 28-23 win over Cornish Pirates last the weekend.

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: “Jamie has worked incredibly hard to make his first team breakthrough over the past year, and has taken the opportunity with both hands.

“He scored on his Premiership debut down at Gloucester last season, he scored a fantastic individual try away to Sale Sharks which got us a place in the Premiership Cup semi-final and he has continued that form during the current season.

“He is a real threat for opposition defences, and he is learning all the time. He has that inherent aggression that you want in a player and I’m absolutely delighted he will be staying with us.”

Progressing through the academy to sign a first-team deal at the start of the season, Blamire has gone from strength-to-strength and holds honours with England U20s.

He said: “I really enjoy it at the Falcons, I feel like I’m making progress here and it’s a great environment.

“I know the areas I need to work on and I’m doing that with the coaches, but it’s an exciting time for the Falcons with so many of the younger lads pushing through and challenging.

“We’re unbeaten this season and working hard to achieve our goal of promotion back to the Premiership, and for me it’s just a case of keeping my head down and pushing hard for selection.”

Blamire becomes the fourth Falcons player to have announced a contract extension, following on from Adam Radwan, Gary Graham and Alex Tait.

