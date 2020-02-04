Leicester Tigers lead the chase for Ross Moriarty

LEICESTER TIGERS have emerged as favourites to tempt British Lions back row Ross Moriarty away from the Dragons.

Moriarty, 25, who is out of contract at the end of the season, helped Wales finish fourth at the World Cup. He has been attracting plenty of interest from the Premiership and France.

The St Helens-born back row, who plays at flanker and No.8, spent six years in the Premiership at Gloucester before joining the Dragons two years ago.

Exeter Chiefs, Northampton Saints and Bath have all taken a look at him along with big-spending French sides Lyon, Montpellier and Toulon.

But the Tigers are looking for big-name players to lead them out of the doldrums now that it has been confirmed Saracens will be relegated at the end of the season.

TRP understands that the Tigers want Moriarty as well as England hooker Jack Singleton to join them next season.

Singleton, 23, moved to Saracens only last summer from Worcester Warriors but his future has been in doubt since the salary cap scandal.

He is set for a move away for next season at least so he won’t harm his England chances by playing in the Championship.

The Tigers are also in the market for a lock and have held talks with the Jaguares’ Pumas international Matias Alemanno.

Tigers’ head of elite performance recruitment, Jan McGinity, travelled to South America and held talks with Alemanno who is in the final year of his contract.

NEIL FISSLER

Ross Moriarty, Wales