Leicester confirm coaching restructure which will see Steve Borthwick join Tigers

Steve Borthwick will take over as head coach at Leicester Tigers once he has completed his commitments with England, the Premiership club has announced.

England skills coach Borthwick, will move to Welford Road for the start of the 2020-21 season in a restructure which will see Geordan Murphy assume a director of rugby role.

It is yet another major coaching change at Tigers since the parting with Richard Cockerill in 2017, but one that comes after the club conducted a review of its operations after years of decline.

Leicester chairman Peter Tom OBE explained: “At the end of last season Pat Howard was commissioned to conduct a detailed review of operations at the club and one of the key findings was the need for stability in the coaching and playing structures to encourage development in line with the high standards and expectations of its board, management, players and supporters.

“The appointment of Steve Borthwick as head coach and Geordan Murphy in the role of director of rugby provides an exciting combination of leadership, expertise and experience to drive the club forward in its desire to challenge for major honours again.

“Geordan’s new role provides that stability as he knows the Tigers as well as anyone and has played a key part in the club’s successes, working with many world-class players and staff in his time here.

“He appreciates what makes the Leicester Tigers the club it is and will continue to drive those requirements and standards within the playing squad and backroom team.”

Borthwick brings considerable experience to Leicester, who currently sit 11th in the Premiership standings.

The former Bath and Saracens lock joined Eddie Jones’ staff at the beginning of the last World Cup cycle after working briefly at Bristol Bears as forwards coach.

In Japan Borthwick helped guide England to the final of a tournament which saw Kyle Sinckler, Tom Curry and Sam Underhill flourish.

The former England captain, holder of 57 caps, addressed how Leicester can recapture their history.

“I am delighted to be joining Leicester Tigers as head coach. The Tigers have such a long and successful history, and are one of the greatest rugby clubs in the game. Welford Road, with the special atmosphere created by the club’s incredible supporters roaring their team forward, is a very special place to be.

“We must now work to build upon that great history, and create our future to get this club to the top of European rugby. It is a brilliant challenge and I am excited to start working with the players and everybody associated with the team.

“Geordan provides a link with the club’s greatest teams and we will be working together to ensure that there are many successful days ahead for this club, and for our supporters to enjoy.

“The last four-and-a-half years working with the England team has been an incredible journey. I have worked with some brilliant players and staff. In particular I would like thank Eddie Jones. To have worked with one of the greatest head coaches in the world for so long has been an unbelievable experience.”

Borthwick will shift into the position of skills coach for the Six Nations following the appointment of Springboks scrum chief Matt Proudfoot as his successor to work with the forwards.

Jason Ryles, who is currently coaching at the Australian rugby league side, Melbourne Storm, will join Jones’ coaching staff ahead of this year’s autumn internationals.

Jones said: “We are really pleased that Jason Ryles will be joining us as skills coach in November after his commitments finish with the Melbourne Storm.

“He has worked intermittently with us over the last few years so has a good awareness of the set-up. He comes from a rugby league background and we feel what he can offer as a coach, particularly with the forwards around the ruck, will help us with the way the game is going.”

