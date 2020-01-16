England hopeful Alex Dombrandt extends Harlequins deal

Harlequins No.8 Alex Dombrandt will continue to play his rugby at The Stoop after agreeing a contract extension.

Dombrandt has been a revelation for Paul Gustard since arriving at the Premiership club from Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2018.

And in his two seasons at Harlequins, the 22-year-old has been recognised for his impact by winning the Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

Involved in many of Eddie Jones’ training camps in the lead up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Dombrandt was outstanding for England in their 51-43 win over the Barbarians last June. The back row caught the eye with two tries at Twickenham

The fact the match was not classed as a Test occasion means Dombrandt is still awaiting his official England debut, which could well come in the upcoming Six Nations should Jones include him in the squad.

But for now, Dombrandt is just pleased to have committed to a club who gave him the opportunity to show his displays at the highest club level.

“I am really excited to have committed my future to Quins; a club that I have loved as both a fan and a player over the years,” Dombrandt said.

“I am excited by the direction the club is going in and having Gussy, the coaches and great players in place there is no reason why we can’t be moving on up.

“Coming up to this level naturally was a huge step up for me but after two great years here I feel I have developed so much.

“I want to keep on this journey, hopefully help this great club and continue by working with some amazing people in such an impressive, fun and professional environment.”

Head of rugby Paul Gustard said he was delighted to see Dombrandt sign a new contract with the club, as the team looks forward to a bright future.

Gustard said: “Dommers has developed from a kid with outstanding potential at University, into a first team player in his time at Harlequins. He is without doubt a special player who has exceptional talent and his commitment to the club is strong affirmation of the progress we are making.

“He is a brilliant kid who is popular amongst the staff and the playing group and is part of a strong spine of young English talent that we want to drive our club forward as we look to compete regularly for silverware.

“He is still developing as a player and is humble enough to acknowledge areas of his game he wants to work on, which is a credit to him as he strives to maximise his skill and achieve international recognition. We want to create a positive environment for all our players to learn and grow and help them achieve individually and collectively, and we are delighted Dom sees the same potential and belief in us, as we do in him.

“Alex has done, and will continue to, play a significant and vital part in our future success and his re-signing is great news for everyone at Harlequins.”

Tagged Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins, Paul Gustard