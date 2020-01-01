Homecoming for Rhys Webb at Ospreys

Rhys Webb will rejoin the Ospreys ahead of the 2020-21 season to end a two-year stay at Toulon.

The Top 14 club agreed to release the scrum-half early from the three-year contract he signed in 2018, citing ‘family reasons’.

Webb’s fiance and three children returned to Wales in early 2019 after finding it difficult to settle in the south of France.

That has paved the way for the 31-year-old to sign a two-year contract with Ospreys.

“It’s just great to come back where rugby all started for me,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge and fighting for the Ospreys jersey again.”

Before moving to Toulon Webb spent ten years in Ospreylia, winning Test honours for Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

He added: “I have loved my time in Toulon but it’s a relief to come home to the Ospreys – it’s where my family are, where I was brought up and where rugby all started for me.

“Everybody knows how important my family is to me and being able to return home, especially to the Ospreys is massive for me. I just can’t wait to pull the jersey on again and to run out in front of my fellow Ospreylians.”

